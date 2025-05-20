Kristin Davis hates to be "out of sync" with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kristin Davis wants to be in sync with her co-star

The 60-year-old actress has learned some important life lessons from her 'Sex and the City' co-star, explaining that she always has to "check in" with the actress before a red-carpet event.

During the latest episode of her 'Are You a Charlotte?' podcast, Kristin explained: "I need to know what Sarah Jessica's gonna wear to our different events, because she might be wearing something that is, like, way dressier than what I pictured in my mind, and I hate to be out of sync with her."

Kristin - who played Charlotte York in 'Sex and the City' - actually loves getting "dressed up" for work.

The actress explained: "There's a part of me always, like, 'Oh my gosh, why do I have to dress up so much all the time?' But on the other hand, it's fun to dress up.

"And in life, I really don't dress up at all. So when we haven't worked for a while, then we go back to work and we get to get in all the clothes, I love it so much, because I don't do it that much. And so I think it's a good thing to remember. Like, it can make you feel good to dress up."

Meanwhile, Kristin previously admitted that she was unimpressed by the 'Sex and The City' pilot.

The actress never imagined that the TV show would become so successful.

Kristin said on the 'Are You A Charlotte?' podcast: "I was never a fan of the pilot. It didn’t seem smooth. It seemed kind of choppy and hectic.

"But I also feel my personal theory on pilots in general is that if they’re too good - if the pilot is too formed - the show might not be good."

Kristin also revealed that she was initially offered $5,000 to play a "recurring character" on the show.

She shared: "One day, I’m in my trailer and she [a producer] knocks on my door and I opened it and she says, 'Oh, well, we have this paperwork we need you to fill out.'

"And I was like, 'OK.' I take the paperwork and I look at it and it seems to be a new contract, but it’s only two pages long, and I’m like, 'What is this?' And it says, 'You will be a recurring character and you will be paid $5,000.'"