Kylie Jenner has offered to pay for her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s funeral.

The reality TV star was left devastated after the 34 year old's sudden death and she has stepped in to help his family after they set up a crowdfunding page to help them cover expenses in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Jesus' sister Gris initially set up the page on GoFundMe.com and she later added an update revealing Kylie had offered to help. It read: "When this go fund me was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves.

"We didn't want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."

She went on to reveal the money raised by the page - which had hit $96,000 by Wednesday (26.02.25) - would go to covering the cost of bringing Jesus' belongings back to his native Texas.

Gris added: "Donations raised through this fundraiser will go toward the costs associated with securing his belongings home. As well as other unexpected expenses to settle his assets.

"With his death being so unexpected there are many things that weren't set up for a time like this. The next several months will have many hoops we will have to jump through to ensure we honor him in the best way we can.

"Our mother will be taking time off to ensure that everything gets taken care of and so that she can greave [sic] properly because a mother should never have to bury her child.

"We truly appreciate everyone’s support. Thank you."

Jesus' death was confirmed via an via Instagram post on Sunday (22.02.25) and Kylie later shared a post revealing she has experienced "unbearable" pain since he passed away.

Alongside a carousel of throwback videos and photographs, Kylie wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support.

"I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter." Kylie added "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much.

"You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel. (sic)"