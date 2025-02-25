Kylie Jenner doesn't know how she'll "move forward" without Jesus Guerrero.

Kylie Jenner has paid tribute to Jesus Guerrero

The 27-year-old make-up mogul has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to her hairstylist, who recently passed away aged 34.

Alongside a carousel of throwback videos and photographs, Kylie wrote on Instagram: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

Kylie has experienced "unbearable" pain since Jesus passed away. The reality star has also admitted to feeling inspired by her hairstylist.

Kylie wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and i don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel. (sic)"