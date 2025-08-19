Kylie Jenner appears to have put speculation of a split with Timothée Chalamet to bed.

Kylie Jenner appears to have put speculation of a split with Timothée Chalamet to bed

The 28-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur, once at the heart of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has been hit with persistent reports in recent months her relationship with her 29-year-old A-list partner is on the rocks.

But she has now liked one of the actor’s Instagram posts, in what fans say is a subtle but telling move amid the online drama.

Kylie made this gesture after Timothée shared a poster for his forthcoming film Marty Supreme.

The pair’s long-distance situation has been under the microscope, with People recently reporting: “Timothée’s been filming ‘Dune’ in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too.”

A source added: “Even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours (to see Timothée.)

“She’s a mom and she works as well. They’re making it work though.

“They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine.”

Since the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021, Kylie has been busy building a formidable business empire.

She launched the swimwear line Kylie Swim in 2021 and later introduced Kylie Skin.

In 2023, she founded her fashion brand Khy, which has since released multiple collections and even collaborated with designers, while still helming Kylie Cosmetics – the company she started in 2014. Though Forbes revoked her “self-made billionaire” status, her estimated net worth currently sits at around $700 million.

In a recent birthday post, Kylie celebrated her 28th birthday with a dinner hosted by by her 69-year-old mother Kris Jenner, and which was attended by friends including Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Kylie’s label Khy recently featured a vintage-inspired swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, and she has so far launched four collections.

She also recently fronted Miu Miu’s fall/winter 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, Timothée has become one of Hollywood’s hottest young properties.

Known for roles in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, Wonka and Beautiful Boy, he earned an Academy Award nomination at 22 for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown – becoming one of Hollywood’s youngest nominees.