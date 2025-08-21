Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet "adore each other".

Kylie Jenner is loving life with Timothee Chalamet

The 28-year-old make-up mogul has been dating the Hollywood actor for two years, and they're both making the effort to keep their romance alive, in spite of their career demands.

A source told Us Weekly: "They are very much together and don’t need to be in person together every day for it to work.

"They adore each other and really make it work even with two busy schedules and sometimes not even being in the same time zone."

Kylie celebrated her 28th birthday on August 10, and although Timothee wasn't able to be with her in person, he still managed to make it a memorable occasion.

The insider explained: "Timothee went out of his way to make her feel special on her birthday.

"He sent gifts, they had a FaceTime call and he coordinated meaningful gestures with Kylie’s friends that made her feel very special."

Kylie - who has Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, with Travis Scott - appreciates the "sense of calm and stability" that Timothee has brought to her life.

The source said: "[Timothée] lets Kylie just be herself, and there is no pressure from either of them.

"They have the same sense of humour and understanding of their two different lives. It just works. Their ability to keep things low-key, even with their high-profile careers, has made the connection feel even more genuine."

Meanwhile, Kylie previously insisted that she wants to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

The brunette beauty explained that in spite of her celebrity status, she actually prefers to spend time at home with her friends and family.

Kylie told HommeGirls: "I value a lot of personal time.

"So, I usually have people over for dinner, or I go to someone’s house, or if we’re going out somewhere usually my friends come over and we get ready together."

Kylie acknowledged that she's grown her businesses with the help of her online fanbase. But the Kylie Cosmetics founder wants to strike a "balance" between sharing things with her fans and retaining a healthy degree of privacy.

She said: "The internet is amazing because obviously that’s where I started my business. It’s been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it’s about finding balance. There’s a dark side to it. It’s just about finding that balance."