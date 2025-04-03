Jesus Guerrero needed "rest and help" before his sudden death at the age of 34.

The celebrity hairdresser - who had worked with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and was also known for being the best friend of Kylie Jenner - passed away earlier this year and whilst no cause of death has been determined just yet, his family have revealed that he had recently been diagnosed with gastritis, which is a swelling of the stomach lining.

His sister Gris told UsWeekly: "He was diagnosed with gastritis months back, but it was never anything to get that bad. So we don’t know if that was a part of it.” He didn’t tell a lot of people.

"People who saw him said, ‘You need to get rest and help,’ and he seemed to believe he could push through it and get better and unfortunately that wasn’t the case."

Jesus' death was confirmed via an Instagram post in February and Kylie later shared a message revealing she has experienced "unbearable" pain since he passed away.

Alongside a carousel of throwback videos and photographs, Kylie wrote: "Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support.

"I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter."

Kylie added "Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much.

"You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

"Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. more than any words can say. 222 my angel. (sic)"