Jesus Guerrero has died at the age of 34.

Kylie Jenner's hairdresser Jesus Guerrero has died at the age of 34

The celebrity hairstylist had worked with A-Listers such as Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez throughout his career but he passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Saturday (22.02.25).

His sister wrote on a GoFundMe page: "My name is Gris, Jesus’s younger sister.

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly."

Gris added that the family of Jesus are sorting out his personal belongings and logistics when it comes to returning him to his home state and asked others to help in any way that they can.

She said: "Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe."

In under 24 hours, the page had managed to raise $54,051 of its $60,000 goal.

Jesus had also worked with the likes of Demi Moore, Addison Rae, and Dua Lipa over the course of his time in Hollywood, and was close friends with 'The Kardashians' star Kylie, 27, and had recently attended Paris Fashion Week with her as part of her glam squad.

The hairdresser had garnered more than half a million followers on Instagram, where he would often share images of the stars he had styled, and was last seen working on looks for the Grammy Awards just two weeks ago.