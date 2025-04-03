Kylie Kelce "doesn't care" what people think of her daughters' names.

Jason and Kylie Kelce's fourth daughter was born this week

The 33-year-old podcaster and her husband Jason Kelce welcomed fourth daughter Finnley 'Finn' Anne - a sibling for Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, and two-year-old Bennett - into the world on 30 March and Kylie knows the monikers are quite divisive so "respects" people's opinions of them, but ultimately isn't worried.

Speaking on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, she quipped: “I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children. You're allowed to have your own opinion, but I actually don't care what it is. And I mean that in the most, like, loving and respectful way.”

Kylie and Jason took over 24 hours to settle on a name for the tot and at one point, she decided to just call her 'Baby Girl Kelce'.

She said: ""This saga has officially concluded. All the people who are going to be triggered by the fact that this name does not have two t’s, I warned you.

"It was a journey. For the first 24 hours of her life, she did not have a name. We had discussed names with anyone we could trust to not share names. We didn’t go with a single option that we had been discussing, so there’s that...

“I considered just letting that one roll. It was gonna be a very, like, Phoebe from 'Friends' moment of like, ‘Oh, you named her Baby Girl.’ ”

The couple had to "run it back to the archives" to find a name they liked, explaining Finnley had been a "serious contender" when they were deliberating on what to call their second daughter.

Kylie said: "Her name is Finnley Anne Kelce. We plan to call her 'Finn' for short.

"The name Finn was not one of the names that we were discussing with other people, but came back around because it was a serious contender for Elliotte’s name.

"Considering we had to name four children with the same gender, we had to run it back to the archives and borrow one from a different child, and that’s what we did."

Of the baby's middle name, she explained Anne "covers a lot of people" in her life, including tributes to her own mom, her sister, and her grandmother.

She said: “It's the most generic middle name you could possibly have. I love that I'm just roasting myself.”

Kylie revealed she and Jason had also considered Colette, with Cole for short, or Georgie, as well as some other possibilities.

She added: “I didn't like anything that got us to Georgie.

“One of the other names we considered was Winifred. That is not the name of our dead dog. Her name was Winnie, and we had plans to call the baby Freddie because I think a little girl named Freddie has to be, like, so bada** and so cute...

"She's very much a Finn. Like, she's a cute, little Finn.”