Kylie Kelce doesn't think her husband Jason Kelce 'understood women' before he became a dad

The 33-year-old star has been married to retired NFL player Jason, 37, since 2018 and has Wyatt, five, Elliotte, four, Bennett, two, and three-week-old Finn with him but believes that they were "blessed" with four daughters so that he could finally "get" women.

Speaking during an upcoming appearance on the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast, she said: "I think he has a very skewed idea of women, which is probably why he has four daughters.

"It’s why he was blessed with four daughters. The universe said: ‘He doesn’t get it. We need him to get it.’

"With only a brother, and then the only females in his house were his mom and his dog, I don’t think that he understood women in a way.

The podcast host - who has become known around the world herself since her brother-in-law Travis Kelce struck up a relationship with Taylor Swift - even recalled that his family got a "shock" when they first started dating because no-one really expected it.

She said: "When we started dating and he introduced me to his family, his parents were like, ‘Oh, he’s dating someone.’ It was a shock.

"I was maybe the second girl [Jason had brought home]. In his adult life, the first!"

Kylie and Jason met when they matched on dating app Tinder but she admitted being confused as to why it would come as such a surprise to his family that he had started dating.

She said: "It was nice, but it was also like, you guys are shocked to a point where like, should I be here?.

"Why are you so surprised he’s holding down a long-term girlfriend?

“I just don’t need a whole lot. He knows what I need. It’s very minimal. It’s like, walk past me in the kitchen, smack my a**. I’m good. We’re good. Physical touch is one of my love languages."