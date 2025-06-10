Kyra Sedgwick felt "emotional" while shooting a break-up scene with Kevin Bacon for The Best You Can.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been married since 1988

The loved-up couple - who have been married for 36 years - star in the new rom-com movie, and Kyra admits that one scene proved to be particularly difficult to shoot.

Kyra, 59, said at the Tribeca Festival in New York: "There was a moment in the break-up scene where I could not — I was very emotional. I knew [my character] would be emotional, but I had a little crossover of like, 'Oh my God, what if this had happened [in real life]?'

"Instead of what happened, which is that we're still together, but 'What if this had happened?' And I got very emotional about it."

Kevin recently admitted that he relished the experience of working with his wife.

The 66-year-old actor told People: "As soon as you get into a into a scene, you have a responsibility to your partner to make that scene work, and we've had a partnership for 37 years.

"To be able to take some of that time that we've had together and put it up on the screen is just really fun."

Meanwhile, Kevin revealed earlier this year that he's tried to shield his children from fame.

The Hollywood star - who has son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 33, with his wife - never took his kids to movie premieres during their younger years and he's always tried to shield them from the pressures of fame.

Speaking on Mythical Kitchen's 'Last Meals', Kevin shared: "We really avoided it. I think we really felt like it would be nice for them to have some … we knew how weird this life was.

"When you realise that you will always … that there’s always a chance that you’re gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you’ve done, you start to go, ‘Okay, it’s great. This is what I always wanted, but it’s a weird way to live. 99 percent good, but a little weird.'"