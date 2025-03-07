Lady Gaga finally feels herself and "full integrated" with her alter ego.

Lady Gaga is more comfortable with herself

The 'Poker Face' hitmaker - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - is much more "comfortable" with herself than she used to be and no longer regards her pop persona as an entirely different person.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I would say 2025 Lady Gaga is really inside of her artistry. I’m a lot more relaxed. I feel more comfortable in my own skin.

"I’ve fully integrated, I’m both Lady Gaga and Stefani at the same time. And that’s a different feeling.

"I used to always feel like I was playing two different people, and I would crash when I was doing either.

"Now, I really feel like myself. I went down to this bar in New York the other day, and I used to write music on napkins in the middle of the day there when I was like 19 or 20 years old, which I know is too young to be in a bar, but I was.

"I used to go back and visit, and I would feel sad and almost far away from my community and what I built there. And it would almost just feel like lifetimes ago. This last week when I went, it was the most intact that I had felt in a long time, and that was really nice. It was nice to be there. When I feel creatively fulfilled, that’s when I feel most myself."

The 38-year-old star - who is engaged to Michael Polansky - thinks she has more of a "full life" these days, which has helped her to feel more settled.

Asked about reclaiming who she used to be, she added: "For sure, and also having a full life. I have a full life with my partner and my family. And all of those things are just, they made the experience of going back really positive instead of just feeling like a different world."

Meanwhile, Gaga has just released her new album 'Mayhem' and she revealed one of the tracks, 'Blade of Grass', was a love song she wrote after Michael proposed while reflecting on the sad times that have also happened in her home.

She said: "I wrote it after Michael proposed to me. But the song was about a memory that I had of us standing in the backyard and he said, 'When I propose to you, what am I supposed to do?'

"And I said, 'You can just wrap a blade of grass around my finger in the backyard.' And I said, 'I’ll say yes.'

"But in that backyard, in our home, so many things have happened. It was the memory of the past haunting me and the loss of friends, the loss of loved ones. I had a friend that got married in my backyard who died of cancer.

"So I was remembering that this happy moment and this happy thing in my life also was happening in a place where it was a bittersweet moment where I was reflecting on that, too."