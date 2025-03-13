Lady Gaga wouldn't call herself a drag act just because of her "wigs and makeup and costumes".

Lady Gaga has played down drag comparisons out of respect for the art form

The 38-year-old pop star is known for her iconic sense of style as a performer, but despite being embraced by the LGBQT+ community, she doesn't think comparisons to drag queens are totally accurate.

She told iHeartRadio’s 'Las Culturistas' podcast: “I probably wouldn’t use that word just because I do feel like it’s a very specific art form that I’m not, that I don’t like do.

"But there is to me also a drag element in what I’m doing, but I don’t think that wigs and makeup and costumes always mean drag.

“I think it is a very beloved and specific art form, but not no… it’s hard to say yes, because I would never want to take away from someone that’s devoted their life to it…

"If I was gonna do it, I would have to like step it up in a big way.”

The 'Disease' hitmaker still has a special bond with the LGBTQ+ community, which goes back to her school days.

She recalled: “I think the one that is the most important to me is I had gay friends in high school and I didn’t have a lot of friends in high school, and I went to an all -girls school, which means that when school was over, I used to walk eight blocks away to the boys’ school, and they weren’t out yet, but we were friends, and we would do the musicals together, and I found my people."

Later, the singer felt that same connection as a performer, and she has insisted she wouldn't be herself as a pop star without her queer fans.

She explained: “And then later in my career, when I started performing out, and I had LGBTQ + fans, I was like, oh, ‘This is the community that loved me when I was a child, and this is the community that I’m meant to be a part of now'.

“So I don’t think I would be Lady Gaga without the queer community.”

