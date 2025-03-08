Lady Gaga "really wants" to be a mother.

Lady Gaga wants to be a mother

The 38-year-old pop star got engaged to tech investor Michael Polansky, 46, in 2019 after five years of dating and hopes that at some point in the next 10 years, they will have a child together.

When asked what the next decade looks like for her, she told Access Hollywood: "I really wanna be a mom, so the greatest visionary I have is that."

The 'Telephone' hitmaker has not said much about her upcoming nuptials to Michael and while she is going to keep it that way, she is sure that it will all be such a "dream" for her.

She said: "That is probably the one thing I'm gonna keep super, super private because I think that's gonna be the most special day of my whole life. But I will say that it will be a real dream, I know that."

The 'Disease' songstress had insisted that Michael propose to her with a blade of grass if he ever wanted to get down on one knee and even though he followed through with her wish, she now has the traditional ring.

She told E! News: "He said to me, ‘If I ever proposed to you, how do I do that? And I said, ‘Just get a blade of grass from the backyard and wrap it around my finger.’ And he did. He did that when he proposed.

"It's the blade of grass. It's the green ring that I wear."

Despite wanting to keep the whole thing to herself, the 'Bad Romance' singer previously joked that she could see herself opting for a simple day but it could just as easily turn into a "circus" of a wedding.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live', she said: "We actually talk about going to the courthouse, just the two of us, and ordering Chinese food.

"Knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns."

Gaga - whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta - has also explained that her significant other was able to see her for who she really is "outside" of her stage persona.

She told Vogue: "It was really kind of special.

"I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me—outside of Lady Gaga!"