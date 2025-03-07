Lady Gaga fears feeling alone.

The 38-year-old pop star is one of the best-selling artists of all time, but Gaga has admitted that she felt isolated in the early years of her music career.

The 'Alejandro' hitmaker - who is engaged to tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky - told the BBC: "I think my biggest fear was doing this by myself - doing life on my own. And I think that the greatest gift has been meeting my partner, Michael, and being in the mayhem with him."

In recent years, Gaga has realised that she doesn't need to have a "dividing line" between her personal and professional lives.

The chart-topping singer - who released her debut album, 'The Fame', back in 2008 - explained: "I think what I actually realised is that it's healthier to not have a dividing line and to integrate those two things into one whole human being.

"The healthiest thing for me was owning that I'm a female artist and that living an artistic life was my choice.

"I am a lover of songwriting. I'm a lover of making music, of rehearsing, choreography, stage production, costumes, lighting, putting on a show.

"That is what it means to be Lady Gaga. It's the artist behind it all."

Gaga considers her new album, 'Mayhem', to be another landmark moment in her career, with the singer believing that she's reclaimed ownership of her music.

She shared: "When I was younger, people tried take credit for my sound, or my image [but] all of my references, all of my imagination of what pop music could be, came from me.

"So I really wanted to revisit my earlier inspirations and my career and own it as my invention, for once and for all."