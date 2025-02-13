Lainey Wilson has got engaged.

The 32-year-old country star is set to marry Devlin 'Duck' Hodges after four years of dating, she has revealed, though she didn't share any details of the proposal.

Instead, Lainey took to Instagram and, referring to her song '4x4xU', shared a series of photos and videos along with the caption: "4x4xU forever.(sic)"

The post included a photo of the couple holding hands at the top of a set of steps in front of a building, with further close-up images showing off the 'Heart Like A Truck' hitmaker's new engagement ring, with flowers, candles, and framed photographs visible in front of the doorway behind them.

The final slide was a short video of Lainey walking down the stairs and saying "boo" as she held her hand up to the camera.

The 'Hang Tight Honey' singer met retired footballer Duck when he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and she previously told how things suddenly "changed" when he signed for the Los Angeles Rams.

She told Apple Music 1: "But then it all changed. It was like his life was changing as my life was changing and we were going different directions."

But the pair endured the "whirlwind" and became stronger than ever.

Lainey added: "I finally found a guy that gives me a run for my money. And he's my biggest cheerleader. He's just a good person. And he knows how important chasing down a dream is because even when he was a little boy, football was his life."

Although Lainey announced the couple's engagement via social media, she previously admitted she and her partner prefer to keep their romance as private as possible.

She told Billboard magazine: "When it comes to mine and Duck’s relationship, there’s going to be some things that we can’t escape and people are going to say and do whatever, but me and him are on the same page about the less we put out there, the less that we’re going to have to deal with people making anything up and saying anything.

"We want to keep that as sacred as we possibly can between me and him, and so far, it has worked for us."