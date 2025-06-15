Lainey Wilson wants the same funeral song as her grandparents.

Lainey Wilson wants the same funeral song as her grandparents

The 33-year-old singer has revealed that when her time comes, she wants mourners to listen to an "old hymn called Beulah Land" because it has become something of a family tradition.

Asked to name the song she would like played at her funeral, she told The Observer: "An old hymn called Beulah Land that both my grandpa and my grandma had when they passed away, because they both said they wanted it played at their funeral."

Meanwhile, the Heart Like A Truck hitmaker started her career by impersonating Hannah Montana - who was the fictional pop star played by Miley Cyrus in the late 2000s in the Disney Channel sitcom of the same name - but admitted that these days, she can no longer bear to listen to the theme song from the hit series.

She said: "The song I can no longer listen to [is] The Best of Both Worlds by Hannah Montana, because I used to be a Hannah Montana impersonator. It’s not because I don’t love the song any more, it’s just that I sang it so many times, I’m never going to crank it back up."

Lainey previously admitted that she is a huge fan of Miley - who since her days as Hannah Montana has gone on to an incredibly succesful solo career in her own right and recently released her ninth studio album Something Beautiful - and remembered that impersonating the wig-wearing singer became a "job" for her in her teenage years.

She told E! News: "I love Miley Cyrus, I used to impersonate Hannah Montana when I was little. I did that for like five years. That was my middle school, high school job.

"Every weekend I would do birthday parties, fairs, festivals, St. Jude, all of it. I would open up as Lainey Wilson for Hannah Montana."