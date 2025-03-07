Lala Kent feels "proud" of Jax Taylor after he opened up about his addiction struggles.

Lala Kent has voiced her support for Jax Taylor

The 45-year-old TV star recently described himself as "an addict" and Lala has now voiced her support for her former co-star, praising Jax for being so honest about his troubles.

Lala, 34, said during her Amazon Live: "That is not easy to admit.

"This is going to be his journey and his journey only, and he should be the only one to speak on it because none of us know what he’s been through in his life."

Lala hopes that Jax can't now look forward to a new chapter in his life.

She explained: "Now that Jax has come out talking about his addiction, it’s a very, very delicate subject.

"Sobriety for someone, it’s not one size fits all. Everyone has a different level of addiction but addiction is addiction."

Jax recently admitted that he's been battling a cocaine addiction for more than 20 years.

The reality TV star said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "I have substance issues - primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud.

"I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it."

Jax also acknowledged that some of his former 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars were already aware of his struggles.

Jax - who has a three-year-old son called Cruz with Brittany Cartwright, his estranged wife - said: "[They] could kind of tell that I was on something. Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing.

"Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off."