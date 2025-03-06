Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's custody battle is "officially over".

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have reached a custody deal

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star split from her fiance in 2021 but it has taken until now for them to reach an agreement over the care of their daughter Ocean, who turns four next week, and the 34-year-old beauty is "so happy" about it.

Speaking during an Amazon Live Stream, she said: "You guys, the custody battle is over. It's officially ended. We're done with it, so there's my tea for the day.

"After over three years, we have signed an agreement that is best for our daughter Ocean. So I'm very, very happy about that.

"That has weighed on my heart and soul for so long, and I'm sure it's been the same for my ex. And I'm just so happy that we were able to get to a good place for the well-being of our kid."

Lala - who also has six-month-old daughter Sosa - didn't share any specific details about the agreement.

In November, the reality star explained she and Randall had been having "productive conversations" about raising their daughter.

She said on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen': "We have come to a place where, it’s like, we have one thing in common and that is this child and what is best for her and you have productive conversations. It’s not always golden."

Although the former couple still bicker from time to time, they are both determined to put their daughter's interests first.

Lala - who has previously accused Randall, 53, of cheating on her during their time together - said: "I’m, like, a really fun ride, you know, I’ll take you on a rollercoaster. One day we’re good and then the next day he p***** me off.

"It’s all good. We always come back to Ocean and her wellbeing."

Lala welcomed her second child, a daughter named Sosa, via intrauterine insemination in September, and she subsequently took to social media to share the news with her followers.

Lala wrote on Instagram at the time: "I’ve been open about my dream of this moment- at 10:13pm the moment came true. My little dream baby entered the world. I am completely in love with her- We all are. Sosa, you have no idea what you have brought into my life. I am blessed to call myself your mama. Welcome to our crazy world, boo boo. We are so happy you’re here [heart emojis] (sic)"