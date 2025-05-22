Jessica Biel's son refers to her as "John Cena's friend".

Jessica Biel's sons think she is lame

The 43-year-old actress - who has Silas, 10, and Phineas, four, with husband Justin Timberlake - admitted her kids think she is "so lame" but she got "some cool mom points" by filming 'Matchbox' with the WWE actor.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Jessica said: “They love him. They love him, and he’s so nice. He’s a lovable dude, and they are just crazy about him.”

To prove how "crazy" the boys are about the 'Blockers' star, Jimmy produced an "all about my mom" worksheet which Phineas had filled in for Mother's Day.

On a section that began "my mom is", the youngster had shunned descriptors such as "an actress" and instead wrote "John Cena's friend".

Jimmy said: “I love that kid, c’mon."

Jessica laughed: "I died. That’s who I am to him and I think if John and I ever fall out and we’re not friends anymore, I think I should go find a new family.”

On the worksheet, Phineas had amusingly written that his mom is "12 years old" with hair that is "straight down brown" and eyes that are blue, despite them actually being green.

Although the 'Blade: Trinity' actress got "cool points" as a result of her friendship with John, they don't think she is a "cool" person.

Jimmy asked: “Do your kids know how cool their parents are?”

Jessica replied: “No. Not at all. No, Jimmy.

“Well. I think they think Justin's kind of cool 'cause the music element, and like, he's Daddy. I am so lame to them."

The 'Sinner' star admitted her kids think she has the "worst ideas" and are not interested in her feedback, however positive.

She added: “Let me tell you, the new phrase for my four year old is, ‘Mom, you have the worst ideas.’ I'm like, are we … we're already there.

“Silas is like, ‘Don't engage, Mom. Back up off the field.’ He's playing baseball now. He's like, ‘Don't say anything. Back up.’ I'm like, ‘I just said good job.’ Like, ‘Say nothing. Say nothing.’ ”