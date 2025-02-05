Lana Condor "lost 28 pounds" in preparation for 'Ballerina Overdrive'.

The 27-year-old actress embarked on an intense fitness plan ahead of shooting the action movie, and Lana admitted that it was a more physically demanding role than anything she's previously done.

The actress - who stars alongside Iris Apatow, Maddie Ziegler and Uma Thurman in the movie - told Collider: "'Ballerina Overdrive' is the heaviest action I’ve ever done. It was so intense. I trained for a year for that. I lost 28 pounds for that."

The film centres on ballet troupe who have to escape for their lives after their bus breaks down en route to a dance competition.

Lana actually combined her regular workouts with ballet classes as part of her preparation.

She said: "I did two workouts a day, strength and then conditioning, and then a ballet class, every day. It was very intense."

Despite this, Lana feels she benefited from the preparation she'd previously done for 'Valiant One', her new action-thriller film.

Lana shared: "We’re essentially doing dance fighting, which was very, very, very different than the action that we did in 'Valiant One'.

"To bridge the two, what 'Valiant One' taught me that helped me with 'Ballerina Overdrive', which I’m so excited about, was physical stamina. It taught me the tools that you need to bring to work, so that your body doesn’t fall apart.

"On 'Valiant One', we brought back rollers for our muscles, and we brought tennis balls and things to stretch with.

"I realised that it’s so necessary if you’re doing something so physically demanding. And so, I brought all the same physical tools with me to 'Ballerina Overdrive' because I learned you really have to protect your body when you do something like that."