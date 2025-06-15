Larry Birkhead is "hesitant" to allow his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter to go into showbiz.

Larry Birkhead is 'hesitant' to let his and Anna Nicole Smith's daughter go into showbiz

The 52-year-old photographer has Dannielynn, 18, with the legendary supermodel - who died of a of a drugs overdose at the age of 39 in 2007 just five months after she gave birth - and admitted that while he will "support" her decision to go into the industry, it would never be his "first choice" of career for her.

He told E! News: "I’m hesitant.

"I’ll support her if she chooses it, but it’s not my first choice. Then again, it’s not my life.People are quick to judge. They’ll say, 'Oh, here she goes—following in her mom’s footsteps.' And because her mom passed away, people attach a negative connotation to it.

"As a dad, my job is to say: 'Here’s what you might face.

"I worked as a reporter and photographer. I’ve seen the industry from the other side. I know what Anna went through. I just throw all that into a pot and say, 'Are you sure this is what you want to do?' I want her to make an informed decision."

Instead, Larry encourages his daughter to do modelling "on the side" of her education, and revealed that they are currently looking at colleges for her.

He said: "I always tell her: have an academic foundation as your main focus. Do modeling or acting on the side, and if it takes off, then reassess. I had a lot of educators in my family—principals, teachers—so I’m trying to pass that along.

"We're looking at touring some colleges.She has some ideas about where she wants to go and what she wants to do. There are a couple she’s really focused on."

When it comes to Father's Day (15.06.25), Larry explained that he always allows Dannielynn to choose what they do together to mark the occasion.

He said: "I let Dannielynn pick how we spend the day. She always asks what I want to do, but we can never decide on anything. So, I flip it back to her, and it usually ends up being a theme park or some kind of fun adventure.

"This year, I think we’re doing Disney World—and probably hitting a water park too since it's so hot."