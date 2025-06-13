Larsa Pippen's split from Marcus Jordan was "bad".

Larsa Pippen went through a tough split from Marcus Jordan

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star, 50, ended her on/off relationship with the 33-year-old hunk - son of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen's former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan - last year after a number of splits and reconciliations and she's now claimed Marcus didn't react well when she decided to break off the romance for good.

During an episode of her reality TV show, Larsa said: "I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it.

"But doing what’s best for me and my family ended up pissing him off so bad that he’d send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad."

Larsa also claimed she decided to end the relationship on the advice of her children, Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 21, Justin, 19, and 15-year-old Sophia.

She said: "When I was with Marcus, my kids were like: 'Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride'. That’s when I was like: 'I need to get away from the situation - my kids think that it’s not good for me'."

Larsa was also seen telling her mom: "I’m kind of used to being alone now. Especially if you’re with the wrong person, it’s definitely better to be by yourself."

Following the break-up in early 2024, Larsa revealed she wanted to spend that summer focusing on herself and her future plans.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I think it's off. I mean, it's off, it is off. I feel like I'm good. I'm good.

"I am spending this summer just focusing on my kids and my friends and family. I just have to, like, enjoy it and figure out what Larsa wants."

Larsa and Marcus' relationship attracted attention because of his famous father, but she insisted she never talked about the romance with her ex-husband Scottie.

She added: "My ex and I don't really talk about our relationships. I feel like we just talk about our kids.

"I felt like other people thought [my relationship with Marcus] was a bigger deal in our families than it really was. I'm here to tell you that, I promise you guys, it was not."