Frankie Muniz thinks leaving Los Angeles "saved [his] life".

Frankie Muniz quit Los Angeles in 2008

The 39-year-old actor left the city and relocated to Arizona back in 2008, and Frankie insists he doesn't have any regrets about his decision.

Frankie - who put his acting career on hold in order to pursue his ambitions in the motorsport world - told Us Weekly: "[When] I started racing, I didn’t need to be in Los Angeles. I was on the road a lot and could be based wherever I wanted. Honestly, I did not like Los Angeles. So I moved to Arizona, and I love it.

"I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more, like hiking [and] going to the grocery store, because it was easy. I didn’t have to fight [to] find a parking spot or pay for valet."

The TV star decided to pursue an open-wheel racing career in 2008, but Frankie didn't really plan to change careers.

The actor actually changed his life plans after winning a celebrity race.

He explained: "I was a huge racing fan, but never did it cross my mind that I’d be a race car driver.

"That feeling of crossing the finish line first was magical, and I knew in that moment, 'I want to feel this more.' A pro team approached me and offered me a test, and I was really quick in it … and they signed me that day to a two-year development deal. I was signed to do a movie, but we didn’t know if it was going to happen.

"I remember calling my agents at the time, and [saying], 'I’m going to do the racing, and I don’t care what offer we get.'"

Frankie insists he doesn't have any regrets about his career choices.

The Malcolm in the Middle star - who is married to actress Paige Price - said: "I like where I’m at.

"I’ve got an amazing wife [and] son. I love being a race car driver, but I think [about how I] literally left in the height of my career, told my agents and managers, 'Don’t call me.' I do wonder what my life would’ve been [like] if I didn’t do that. But it’s not a regret. I’m in the best spot possible. I’m just busy."