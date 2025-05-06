LeBron James won't attend the Met Gala after suffering a knee injury.

LeBron James and Savannah planned to attend the Met together

The 40-year-old sporting icon has announced via social media that he won't attend the event in New York City, despite being an honorary chair of the Met Gala.

LeBron - who is married to his childhood sweetheart, Savannah - wrote on X: "Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! [prayer, heart and stars emojis] (sic)"

The NBA star was previously announced as a co-chair of this year's Met Gala, working alongside the likes of Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Dame Anna Wintour.

But LeBron was injured during the Los Angeles Lakers' recent defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, in April, LeBron was named as Mattel's very first Kenbassador, as the toy company debuted his own Ken doll.

The sports star worked with Mattel to add some unique design features to the doll, including some Nike Terminator High sneakers and a pair of Beats headphones.

LeBron - who has won three Olympic gold medals, as well as numerous NBA championships - said in a statement at the time: "As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication.

"Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honour.

"It’s an opportunity to recognise the powerful impact of role models who instil confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."