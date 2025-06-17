LeBron James is open to a career in acting.

The 40-year-old basketball icon - who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA - played a "version" of himself in 2015's Trainwreck and 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy, as well as lending his voice to the likes of The Simpsons and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Asked if he'd be interested in exploring roles playing other characters, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role.

"If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn’t mind doing that at all. I feel like I could turn and be someone else that’s not LeBron James.

"In Trainwreck, my name was not LeBron James. But it was a version of me, my typical self, [just] playing Bill Hader’s best friend during that movie."

LeBron noted that any Hollywood ambitions would have to wait until after he retires from basketball, but he's not rulling it out.

He added: "But, yeah, I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there’s an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time — obviously, post-career — I don’t mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure."

In recent years, LeBron has made moves in the movie production world through his own SpringHill Company, which recently merged with Fulwell 73 to create Fulfull Entertainment.

The athlete and businessman insisted there isn't someone he's looking to base himself on in Hollywood.

He said: "No, I don’t have a blueprint of someone I want to be like in industry. I want to continue to do what we’ve been doing, and I want to continue to keep storytelling at the forefront of everything that we do,

"I think storytelling is the most incredible thing we can do, not only for ourselves, but for our fanbase and for our families.

"People can actually be in their households and watch certain documentaries or watch certain movies or listen to podcasts — storytelling really brings people together."

He claimed rather than a set plan or timeframe, he wants the company "just continue doing" what they're doing.

He explained: "I’ve known I’ve always wanted to do that since I was younger, and I will continue to do that beyond my playing days."