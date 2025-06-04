Lena Dunham was "wrecking herself on male attention" before she met her husband.

The 39-year-old comedian and writer - whose new semi-autobiographical series 'Too Much' is heading to Netflix - has reflected on her experiences with men which led her to "stop trusting herself" in her own love life before she met husband Luis Felber.

She told British Vogue magazine's July issue: "You really never know when you’re having your last affair.

"Some of us hope that every frog we kiss is our happy ending, while others stand hand in hand with their soulmate, still terrified of the vista narrowing, the buffet running out, closing time.

"Even now, I can’t be sure. It’s not that I don’t trust my husband or our life – I do, very much.

"It’s that at some point along the way, wrecking myself again and again on the rocky shores of male attention, I stopped trusting myself."

Lena met Luis, 38, in January 2021 after friends set them up on a blind date, and they got married eight months later.

Just two weeks before moving to London - where she met her now-husband - she had a steamy affair with a man from Los Angeles called Craig, but it wasn't to be.

His messages dried up, and she found herself in tears over him, it was meant to be.

She recalled: "Two weeks after quarantine ended a friend would encourage me to get back on the horse and send my number to a man who he swore was 'not your husband or anything, just a fun times guy'.

"I didn’t know that man would, in fact, be my husband.

"Craig’s immaturity made me feel less old and his beauty made me feel more beautiful. I wanted, too badly, to be both of those things – and so I saw very little.

"It took longer than I’d like to admit to realise he hadn’t awoken me – I was waking and he walked by."