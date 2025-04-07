Lena Hall thinks Jon Hamm is a "really exceptional actor".

Lena Hall has heaped praise on Jon Hamm

The 45-year-old actress stars alongside Jon, 54, in 'Your Friends and Neighbors', the new TV drama series, and Lena has heaped praise on her co-star, observing that he's "really good at comedy and drama".

Lena told Us Weekly: "He is such a good actor.

"This just showcases him as this really, really exceptional actor. He is really good at comedy and drama, and this is kind of both."

The duo also star alongside Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Mark Tallman, Donovan Colan, Hoon Lee and Aimee Carrero in 'Your Friends and Neighbors', and Lena has admitted that she jumped at the chance to appear on the show.

The actress said: "I love this project because it gives me vibes of 'Breaking Bad'.

"It has this moral conundrum that happens when, you know, you lose your life. When everything just suddenly is lost in the blink of an eye, what do you do to get back to where you were? And then it’s the moral thing of, like, do you want to go back to where you were? Are you willing to do things you wouldn’t normally do to maintain that life? Or are you going to become a whole different person?"

Meanwhile, Jon previously admitted to being "happy" with where he's at in his career.

The actor has shot a number of high-profile projects in recent years - including 'Mean Girls', 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Morning Show' - but Jon is delighted to be so busy at this point in his career.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024: "My bones ache, but I’m in a good place.

"Something happened in the last four, five years, where I got really, really comfortable doing what I do, like I’m invited to the party.

"I was talking to Billy Crudup, and I revere Billy, and he goes, 'Man, do you still get freaked out about all this?' I said no. I let that go at some point. I used to think, 'I’m not going to be good enough,' and all that. But there’s always take two. And they don’t use the bad takes. So, yeah, I like where I am.

"I’m a happy guy. And I’ve worked hard to get here, and it’s not been a steady upward climb. There have been setbacks and difficulties, but that’s life."