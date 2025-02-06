Leo Woodall was "so bad" at working in retail.

Leo Woodall was 'so bad' at working in retail

The 28-year-old actor had two oridnary jobs before he broke into showbusiness and recalled that working in clothes shop Hollister was the "worst six weeks" of his life at the time because he struggled to even talk to customers.

He told ELLE UK: "I had two jobs. One was working in a bar in Wandsworth and the other job that I had before acting was working in Hollister and it was the worst six weeks of my teenage life. I hated it, I was so bad at it. I was too shy to talk to customers which is what they want you to do, and they also want you to help dress the customers."

But Leo found immense fame in 2024 when he starred in the Netflix hit 'One Day' and admitted that things have changed so much for him that he can no longer use public transport.

He said: "I don’t really get the Tube any more. (A woman) told me her husband gets really jealous. It was just so uncomfortable. It did all go a bit nuts for me. At first it was, like, ‘oh this is cool’, and pretty quickly it just started to feel a bit icky."

Leo is now starring alongside Renee Zellweger in 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' and when asked to recall his favourite memory from filming with the Hollywood actress, admitted it was the infamous tree-climbing scene in which his character first meets the hapless singelton.

He added: "It's gotta be Hampstead Heath! All the tree climbing and Renée [Zellweger] hanging off the tree. We had two days on the Heath and it was just fun. I got to climb trees for half a day."