Leona Lewis has admitted the struggles of juggling parenthood and her career.

Leona Lewis admits parenting struggles

The 40-year-old singer has daughter Carmel, three, with husband Dennis Jauch and revealed how much she has relied on her parents in order to successfully balance her personal and professional lives.

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo on their Nearly Parents podcast, Leona said: “I did my tour two years ago, and she was one. What it was, it was hard. It was hard. I needed my family.

“You need to lean on your family a lot in these times, especially in that first year, family is so important.

“And you know, if you can have people around you to help you, it's really important.

“So my mum and dad have just been, the biggest blessing in me, still being able to do music and sing and perform and do shows and still bring my baby along with me. So having them there, it's just been the biggest blessing of life.”

Leona also warned expectant parents Jamie and Sophie about the hardships of parenting.

She said: “The first thing I would say is sleep now, like sleep as much as possible, because the sleep deprivation is so real, like, I didn't know how like sleep deprived I would be.'

“Baby stage, but then I feel like, now I'm still trying to catch up on sleep from then.”

Meanwhile, Leona is set to return to the stage with her new residency, A Starry Night, at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Speaking about the festive show, she said: “I’m elated to bring this show to Voltaire as it’s been years in the making, made specially for my fans. Christmas has always been such a special time for me and my family and there's nothing quite like the energy of Las Vegas during the holidays. Can’t wait to take the stage!”