Leonardo DiCaprio was caught in a stop-and-search drama in Ibiza.

The 50-year-old actor and his entourage were held up by Spanish police before entering an exclusive tequila event, held at a private villa by Patron and Spanish actor and singer Aron Piper, according to a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

A woman in the background of the footage could be heard saying: “‘They are searching me full-on right now.”

It is not known if the woman speaking was Leonardo’s girlfriend, 27-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti, who was with him in Ibiza.

But an insider told Page Six that the A-list actor wasn’t singled out by police.

A source told the outlet: “Every single person was patted down, and ID’d.

“The Spanish cops just didn’t initially recognize DiCaprio.

“It’s funny, they did a double take and then he went in!”

Leonardo was seen dressed in an all-black outfit with his signature baseball cap and chain, and appeared absorbed in his phone while waiting for his turn to be searched.

Other celebrities at the party included Kendall Jenner and Leonardo’s longtime friend Tobey Maguire, while Travis Scott was reportedly denied entry.

Leonardo has long been a regular visitor to Ibiza, returning repeatedly over the years for leisure and private events.

Earlier in August, he and Vittoria were photographed boarding the mega yacht of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, also on the Spanish island.

The couple had previously attended the couple’s wedding in Venice, Italy, in June, during which Vittoria experienced a wardrobe malfunction in her vintage Dolce Gabbana dress.

Leonardo and the Italian-born model have been linked since summer 2023.

She has spoken about the challenges of public perception in high-profile relationships.

Vittoria told Vogue France in March: “As soon as you’re in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ – or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter.

“And that can be extremely annoying.

“Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex. So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”