Lexi Jones has insisted she is "not a copy" of her late dad David Bowie.

Lexi Jones has written a poem to call out the trolls who have accused her of trying to replicate her late dad David Bowie's success

The 24-year-old singer - who is the rock icon's youngest child with his supermodel wife Iman - has launched a defiant message to her haters with a poem titled 'DAVID BOWIE'S DAUGHTER (sic)' following the release of her debut album 'Xandri' after many slammed her for attempting to replicate the 'Heroes' singer's success.

Now, Lexi has vowed that she is "not here to chase what's already been done" in reference to the 26-album career of Bowie - who died in January 2016 at the age of 69.

Sharing the poem on Instagram, she said: "DAVID BOWIE'S DAUGHTER. That gets your attention ay?

"I'm the daughter of a legend, but I'm more than just his name.

"They see the blood, they hear the sound yet fail to see me, don't feel the same.

"They compare me to his heights, like I'm supposed to reach his light, but I'm not here to chase what's already been done by loving what I do, I feel I've already won.

"Some like what I have made, others laugh at how I move, yet they want me to carry on a legacy, but that's never been my truth.

"I'm not a copy, not a shadow, I'm just a girl that's as confused at you, never thought I was good at much, never thought it was worth it to pursue."

The singer - whose real name is Alexandria Jones - has said the trolling has made her feel "constantly despaired" but she will not let the haters get in the way of following her musical dreams.

Lexi's poem continued: "I'm not trying to be that someone, that all love and admire, so I'm creating my own rhythm, letting my true self show.

"But nobody knows how it may feel to be constantly despaired, then finally just saying, 'F*** it,' then being all around compared.

"But I'll keep moving, keep doing me even when the world is hard to please, I'm not trying to fill his shoes, I'm just trying to find my own peace."

Lexi - who recently captioned an Instagram photo saying she was "a rave girl now" - released her debut 12-song album on April 2, and in the runup to its launch, she paid tribute to David - who died at age 69 following a private battle with cancer in 2016.

These included posts of the Ziggy Stardust alter ego carrying her.