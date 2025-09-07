Liam Neeson's son has got engaged.

Daniel Neeson has got engaged (c) Instagram

Daniel Neeson - the 29-year-old offspring of the Naked Gun star and his late wife Natasha Richardson - revealed over the weekend he is set to tie the knot with Natalie Ackerman after eight years together.

The tequila founder took to Instagram to share photos of his proposal on a boat on the Hudson River, and images from their engagement party in New York on Saturday (06.09.25) night.

He captioned a photo of his proposal on Instagram: "Life is beautiful."

Guests at the engagement party aat an Irish bar in Manhattan enjoyed personalised bespoke cocktails made with Daniel's own De Nada Tequila, with drink names including

Tulane Bombshell, Wine Rita, Knit Nat Negroni and the Dingus Paloma, Daily Mail reports.

Daniel also shared a video on his Instagram Story of him kissing his new fiancee, and the pair could also be seen cutting into a white cake decorated with flowers to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, Daniel's famous dad is currently romancing his 58-year-old Naked Gun co-star Pamela Anderson and he recently gave his seal of approval to the pair.

When Liam, 73, and the former Baywatch actress appeared on Watch What Happen Live to promote their movie last month, host Andy Cohen - who was a close friend of the actor's late wife Natasha - told them: “The question that I’m not asking the two of you tonight is what’s going on between the two of you, but I do just want to say, as a very old friend of [Liam's], all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say."

As Liam put his hand on Pamela's shoulder and she reached to squeeze it, Andy then asked Daniel, who was sitting in the audience: "Right Danny?"

Daniel replied: "Yes."

Days before, Pamela shared a series of photos of herself and Liam on Instagram along with the caption: "The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… it’s good for you!

"I’ll see you there [white heart and popcorn emojis] (sic)"

And Daniel commented with a string of emojis including hands up, fire, and white hearts.

Natasha's sister, Joely Richardson, also commented on the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Andy recently admitted he was happy for Liam over his budding romance with Pamela because he can see similarities between the former Baywatch star and Natasha, who died in a skiing accident in 2009 aged 45.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show last week, he said: “Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I’m gonna tell you something. I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning whatever this is.

“As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, ‘Liam, she is an independent woman just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys.’”