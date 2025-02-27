Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is set discuss the late star's mental health struggles on a special episode of ITV's 'Lorraine'.

Kate Cassidy will open up about the devastating loss of Liam Payne in a new interview to raise awareness of mental health

The 25-year-old social media star was left devastated after the One Direction star plunged to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October, at the age of 31.

Kate - who claimed Liam planned to propose to her before his untimely death - is set to raise awareness by taking part in a candid chat with host Lorraine Kelly as part of her new March4March mental health campaign.

In her first TV interview since the tragedy, Kate will reportedly discuss the dark sides of fame, how she has dealt with the devastating loss, their relationship and more.

An insider told The Mirror: "She talks to Lorraine about their life together as well as his mental health struggles.

"It's all part of Lorraine's new March4March campaign. She was persuaded to take part in it.

"It wasn't easy because she has been trying to keep a low profile since his death but the media interest in her has been huge."

Kate recently opened up about their relationship in a tell-all interview.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Kate explained why she had to leave Liam behind in Argentina and fly back to the US without him - revealing she needed to get home to care for the couple's dog.

She said: "I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur.

"It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think [he might die young]. But, you know, we did have our own separate lives - this wasn’t the first time we have travelled separately.

"I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did."

Kate said she is still coming to terms with the tragedy and thinks about Liam "every second of every day".

She said: "It still doesn’t feel fully real for me that he’s not here. I’m trying to be the best I can be, but I feel like my life has changed so much. I think about Liam every second of every day."