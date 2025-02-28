Liam Payne’s legacy is set to be celebrated at the Brit Awards with an emotional video montage.

Liam Payne’s legacy is set to be celebrated at the Brit Awards with an emotional video montage

The troubled former One Direction star died in October last year at the age of 30 after he fell from the balcony of his third-floor hotel room in Argentina, and it’s now been reported a tribute to him will be played on big screens inside London’s O2 Arena during the ceremony on Saturday (01.03.25) night.

The Sun reported it is expected to be introduced by comedian Jack Whitehall, 35, who is hosting the event.

A backstage source told the publication: “The Brits have created a video package which celebrates how incredible Liam was.

“Jack was a friend of Liam’s and they think it would be fitting for him to introduce the montage, which takes in Liam’s life and career.”

The montage will include footage of Payne performing on ‘The X Factor’ with One Direction, as well as key moments from his time in the band and his solo career, according to the insider.

They added: “It is an incredibly emotional watch but the Brits think what they have created will truly do Liam justice.” According to The Sun, Brits organisers felt paying tribute to Liam was a priority in planning the ceremony.

The paper’s source went on: “Doing something to honour Liam has been at the forefront of the organisers’ minds. “There was talk of his bandmates Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 30, Louis Tomlinson, 32, and Zayn Malik, 31, recording something, but it was decided that it should purely be about Liam.

“This moment will be all about him, and will allow the stars in the room and fans watching at home to take a few minutes to remember how incredible he was.”

Liam won seven Brit Awards with One Direction and performed at the ceremony multiple times.

In 2018, he took to the stage with Rita Ora, 33, to perform their collaboration ‘For You’.

The following year, he performed ‘Live Forever’ at ‘The Brits Are Coming’ – a TV special marking the countdown to the main awards night.