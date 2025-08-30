Liam Payne's sister has opened up about the last time she saw him.

Liam Payne's sister reveals last time she saw him

The One Direction singer died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina last October and on what should have been his 32nd birthday on August 29, his sibling Nicola, 37, took to Instagram to remember his final birthday that they spent together.

She wrote: “A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald’s, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future.

“We ended the evening with a hug, telling you how proud we were and how much we loved you.

“If I had known that would be the last time I’d see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night and hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions, and write it all down so I’d never forget. I hope you’re happy, at peace, and know how deeply you are loved. I miss you every single day, and I don’t think there will ever be a day that I don’t.

“So today, on your birthday, I want to wish you the happiest heavenly birthday. Wherever you are, I hope you’re celebrating and hopefully you’ve scored a few strikes too. Love you always.”

Nicola previously admitted she still finds it "incredibly hard" to process Liam’s death.

After his final TV show, star-search contest Building the Band, started airing on Netflix, Nicola paid a heartfelt tribute to her "incredible" younger sibling.

In July, she wrote on Instagram: "9 months ago today, our lives changed forever. I still find it incredibly hard to process what happened. I’m not sure I ever fully will, or even want to.

"Liam, you are the most incredible person. For those of us lucky enough to know and love you, our lives were truly blessed."

Nicola believes Building the Band - on which Liam was a guest judge - showed her brother at his best and it will always "hold a special place in [her] heart" because filming was one of the last times she saw the Strip That Down hitmaker.

She continued: "Today, the world gets to see just a glimpse of your passion and talent and wow, you are amazing in this show.

"You cared so deeply about the people around you. You wanted to make a difference, and you are lighting up that stage like you were born to do.

"You were made to be a judge, to guide, to encourage, and to let your voice be heard. Watching you in this show, I’ve never been more proud.

"I just wish you got to see it. It’s everything we knew it would be when we were at filming.

"This show will forever hold a special place in my heart because it’s one of the last times I saw you, and I got to witness you shine so bloody brightly, but it’s also allowed me to still feel close to you.

"I love you so much, and I miss you even more. I hate that this happened."