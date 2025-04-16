Mario Cantone asked for more naked scenes in ‘And Just Like That’ because he likes “being sexualised at 65”.

The actor - who reprised his 'Sex and the City' role of wedding planner Anthony Marentino in the spin-off show - had an overwhelming response to his revealing moments in the second season of the programme, so urged showrunner and executive producer Michael Patrick King to include "more nudity" for his alter ego in upcoming episodes of the drama.

He told co-star Kristin Davis on a recent episode of her 'Are You a Charlotte?' podcast: "So before season three started filming, I said to Michael, 'I want more nudity.'

"I said, 'My DMs blew up the next day. I want more nudity.'

"I said, 'I like being sexualised at 65 years old. It's good."

Viewers of the much-loved original series were introduced to Anthony in 'Sex and the City's third season.

The pair filmed a scene in his first episode 'Running with Scissors' that saw his alter ego help Kristin's Charlotte York select a Vera Wang wedding dress. However, Mario revealed a second scene was shot - but it never saw the light of day and he and his co-star admitted it may not have reflected well on his character if it had broadcast.

He revealed: "There was another scene in the back of Vera Wang in this kind of little area.

“I was fitting you, and you were getting very anxious as Charlotte.

"I had scissors, and it ripped the dress, and you were furious. And we just kinda looked at each other.

"Luckily, they cut it because it was almost like an argument between us. I ripped your dress."

The 60-year-old actress added: "So, it might not have gone well.

“They probably wanted to keep you.

"They probably knew already.”

Mario went on to recall the moment that Michael told him that Anthony was a hit amongst the show's legion of fans.

The star remembered: "He said, ‘Do you know how much great feedback we got on you?’

“I said, ‘I don't know.’ I said, ‘And I don't care. I just wanna know am I coming back?’

"And he said, ‘Yes.’ ”