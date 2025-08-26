Lil Nas X could face years behind bars after he was charged with four felonies including three counts of battery on police officers following his naked public outburst in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was arrested by Los Angeles police officers early on Thursday (21.08.25) morning after being seen behaving erratically on Ventura Boulevard.

According to the LAPD, he shouted song lyrics, made hand gestures at passing cars and then charged at police.

Initially dressed in white western boots and underwear, he was later taken into custody fully nude.

Police told NBC4 Montero struck out at officers, leading to what they described as a necessary “use of force” to restrain him.

He was forced to the ground and charged with misdemeanor battery on a police officer before being transported to hospital for what authorities believed could be a drug overdose.

The rapper was later returned to custody.

A felony complaint filed on Monday (25.08.25) shows Montero now faces three counts of battery with injury on a peace officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to five years in state prison, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office confirmed.

Montero appeared at Los Angeles superior court on Monday in a blue jumpsuit alongside his attorney, Christy O’Connor.

He pleaded not guilty and had his bail set at $75,000.

The performer was seen making his way out of a Los Angeles-area courthouse on Monday as he made his bail, leading to his release from custody after spending more than three days in jail after his battery arrest.

TMZ previously reported if he did secure bail he will be required to avoid illegal narcotics and enrol in an outpatient programme.

In a statement, Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan J Hochman said: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety.

“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”

Video footage of the incident published by TMZ appeared to show Montero realising he was being recorded before turning towards the camera, exposing himself and rapping Nicki Minaj’s verse from Kanye West’s 2010 track Monster.

Other footage appeared to show him earlier at the Short Stories Hotel in jeans, a shirt and cowboy hat before he stripped down to underwear and boots, at one point placing a traffic cone on his head and telling a bystander he was going to a party.

TMZ also reported jail sources said Montero had been keeping a low profile since being booked, with no behavioural issues.

He was described as occupying himself with books, board games and television.

Officials said he was receiving three meals a day, including cereal, chicken dishes and bean-and-cheese burritos.

Last week, Montero posted several videos and selfies to Instagram, seemingly from home. In one clip, wearing a bathrobe, he played a tambourine and sang beside a pile of household items, writing: “FREE THE PEOPLE! NOW!”

In another post he appeared in a fur coat and cowboy hat with a tiara, captioning: “OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!”

Fans have flooded his page with supportive comments.

One said: “Your music has helped me come to terms with my queer identity and helped me walk away from people who claimed to be my friends, but never really heard me. I wish you healing.

“Please be okay. We are here hoping for peace.”

Another added: “Just know we’re all here for you with love and support. Mental health matters, your mental health matter.”