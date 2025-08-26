Lil Nas X’s father says the rapper is “very remorseful” over his legal drama.

Lil Nas X’s father says the rapper is ‘very remorseful’ over his legal drama

The rapper, 26, could face years behind bars after being charged with four felonies including three counts of battery on police officers following his naked public outburst in Los Angeles – to which he has pleaded not guilty.

His dad Robert Stafford has now told reporters, including NBC News, Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – is “very remorseful for what happened” on 21 August, when he was arrested after cops responded to reports of him allegedly walking naked along Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Robert said: “He’s going to get the help that he needs and just keep him in your prayers.

“Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”

Robert added his Old Town Road singer son is in “good spirits”, adding: “He’s doing great mentally.”

He said about how they have had an emotional conversation: “We shed tears, we shed laughter, but he’s in great spirits. He’s gonna be great.”

Hill was arrested by Los Angeles police officers early on Thursday (21.08.25) morning after being seen behaving erratically on Ventura Boulevard.

According to the LAPD, he shouted song lyrics, made hand gestures at passing cars and then charged at police.

Initially dressed in white western boots and underwear, he was later taken into custody fully nude.

Police told NBC4 Montero struck out at officers, leading to what they described as a necessary “use of force” to restrain him.

He was forced to the ground and charged with misdemeanor battery on a police officer before being transported to hospital for what authorities believed could be a drug overdose.

The rapper was later returned to custody.

A felony complaint filed on Monday (25.08.25) shows Montero now faces three counts of battery with injury on a peace officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to five years in state prison, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office confirmed.

Montero appeared at Los Angeles superior court on Monday in a blue jumpsuit alongside his attorney, Christy O’Connor.

He pleaded not guilty and had his bail set at $75,000.

The performer was seen making his way out of a Los Angeles-area courthouse on Monday as he made his bail, leading to his release from custody after spending more than three days in jail after his battery arrest.

TMZ previously reported if he did secure bail he will be required to avoid illegal narcotics and enrol in an outpatient programme.

In a statement, Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan J Hochman said: “Attacking police officers is more than just a crime against those individuals but a direct threat to public safety.

“Anyone who assaults law enforcement will face serious consequences, no matter who they are or how famous they may be.”