Lily Allen is "attracted to danger and fear" of doing new things.

The 40-year-old singer made her West End debut in Danny Robins' thriller '2.22 - A Ghost Story' in 2021, in which she played lead character Jenny, a woman who thinks her London home is haunted and a ghost visits her child at 2.22am every night.

And because it was Lily's first stage show, it was the idea of the unknown that made her sign up for it.

The 'Fear' hitmaker told her radio personality pal Miquita Oliver, 41, on the latest episode of their 'Miss Me?' podcast: "I have to say, when I signed on to do '2.22', that first play that I did, I don't know. I, kind of like, signed on to it because it seemed so scary, and I'm attracted to danger and fear in that way."

However, doing '2.22 - A Ghost Story' did not turn out to be scary at all for Lily, and she had a lot of fun creating "close bonds" with the cast members, including horror TV series 'Archive 81' star Julia Chan, 42, Disney's live-action 'Snow White' film actor, Hadley Fraser, 45, and Jake Wood, 52, from the hit UK soap opera, 'EastEnders'.

The 'Smile' performer added: "I was not anticipating having as much fun on it as I did and, you know, forming such close bonds with the people that were on it ...

"It was really a blast."

Lily - who previously has battled "emotional turmoil" following her split from 50-year-old actor David Harbour in 2024 - has admitted she feels her "best" self when she is working.

The 'Everything's Just Wonderful' singer said: "I find that I'm the best, the most fun when I'm working, actually."

Lily - who previously said she was attempting to be "less of a narcissist" in 2025 - is two weeks into her social media hiatus, and described how she dealt with an "extremely heavy" wave of "sadness" and "loneliness" after she initially ditched it.

The star even compared her social media break to "withdrawing from drugs".

Lily - who lives in New York with her two daughters, Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12, whom she has with her 47-year-old ex-husband Sam Cooper - said: "I think, like, the beginning of last week, I was feeling incredibly low, like lower than I felt in months. It was extremely heavy. This was like a different kind of sadness, heaviness, loneliness, whatever.

"And then I realised, maybe, this is because I'm not filling the gaps with scrolling. I've suddenly got this time for, like, reflection, or, do you know what I mean?

"Because I don't have that much to do here in New York during the day. I run, sort of like, various errands, and I get food ready for the girls when they get home from school, and I meet up with people for lunch, and I'm very active in my recovery. But in terms of work, there's not much going on.

"And so I guess I would find myself sitting on Instagram and scrolling, or being narcissistic and posting and reading my responses to my - getting that dopamine fix.

"And I haven't had it for nearly two weeks. And I think it made me initially really sad. I think I was having, like, withdrawal symptoms from it.

"It was horrible. I mean, I really did feel like I was withdrawing from drugs or something. It was crazy. But it took me a minute to think, 'Oh, yeah, it's probably that."