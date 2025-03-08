Lily Allen claims her former partners have never satisfied her in bed.

Lily Allen blasts former partners

The 39-year-old actress and singer - who was married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018 and recently split from second husband David Harbour, 39 - claimed that none of her exes have been "remotely interested in [her] pleasure".

According to MailOnline, when speaking during a live recording of her 'Miss Me?' podcast with co-host Miquita Oliver at the Hackney Empire in London, Lily said: "I am not over it. I am sort of running away. Maybe I will have a nervous breakdown.

"I don’t think there has been one person that has been remotely interested in my pleasure. I have actual d*** blindness.

"I can’t even picture, not even my ex-husband’s or boyfriends. I can’t picture them at all. Apart from one as I have pictures of it on my phone."

Lily also joked she was on the lookout after the breakdown of her marriage to David, who is 10 years her senior.

The daughter of actor Keith Allen quipped: "I have got daddy issues. A father figure. But I am trying to stop that now."

Lily also opened up about her unconventional childhood with Keith, her mother Alison Owen and brother Alfie Allen.

She said: "We used to go to The Groucho all the time because our parents were there all the time.

"I know the phone number off by heart.

"I used to ring and say: ‘Is Alison there? What about Keith?’ It was definitely not safe.

"When my dad used to have me for weekends he would check me into the hotel rooms, me and Alfie and he would stay up all weekend and we would eat Toblerones from the mini bar.”