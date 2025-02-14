Lily Allen has hit out at US-based doctors for prescribing medication that sent her "crazy".

Lily Allen slams US doctors for prescribing medication that 'sent her crazy'

The 39-year-old singer recently spent a few weeks at a treatment centre to work on herself for her children - daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11 - and she has now told how her life became "really unmanageable" because of the antidepressants she had been put on.

Speaking on her and friend Miquita Oliver's 'Miss Me?' podcast, she said: "The medication that I was on last year sent me f****** crazy. So I've had to change.

"I've had to come off of that medication and start a new one.

"And that was a big part of where things became really unmanageable for me."

Lily - who is reported to have split from her actor husband David Harbour - admitted her friend warned her about doctors in America before she moved to the US, and she now thinks she was "done a bit of a number on".

The 'Smile' hitmaker added: "Before I came to America, my friend Olivia said to me, 'Just be really careful of the doctors over there and the prescriptions that they prescribe you for things.'

"But I really think I was done a bit of a number on by one of the antidepressants I got put on and it really did not work for me.

"There were other things going on too. But yes, the pills weren't helping."

Lily's comments came on her return to her aptly titled 'Miss Me?' podcast, after she stepped back from the pod for a mental health break.

Singer Mabel, Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens and comic Simon Amstell stepped in for Lily in her absence.

Announcing her break in early January, Lily said on the podcast: "You’re not going to hear me for a few weeks, listeners ... I’m finding it hard to be interested in anything. I’m really not in a good place.

"I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiralling and spiralling and spiralling, and it’s got out of control."

She added of her mental health: "I tried, I mean, I came to the Christmas lunch, the 'Miss Me?' Christmas lunch, and I had a panic attack and had to go home.

"I went to see something at the theatre the other night with my [friends] Carlo and Claire, and I had to leave at halftime."