Lily Allen spent a few weeks at a treatment centre to work on herself for her children.

Lily Allen reflects on time in treatment centre

The 'Smile' hitmaker - who was reported to have split from her actor husband David Harbour - stepped back from her podcast for a mental health break, and now she has revealed more about her time away.

Returning to 'Miss Me?' this week, she said: "I went into a treatment centre for a few weeks, which was great.

"I did lots of group therapy and some like individual therapy. I needed some time and space away from everything.

"And I did a lot of shadow work - lots of work about my inner child stuff.

"It wasn't easy by any stretch. And it's a journey, it's a life long journey of healing. It's not a quick fix."

The 39-year-old pop star - who has started meditating "at least two or three times a day" - has daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 11, with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Lily revealed they have been her inspiration in becoming her "strongest self".

She explained: 'People think I hate my children. I really don't.

"I absolutely adore my children and I'm in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them.

"I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.

"It was a big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself but ultimately it was for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that."

Although the singer isn't "100 percent there", she is in a better place for her kids.

She added: "I don't want them to ever feel like they have to prop me up.

"None of this is their fault and it's my job to support them and make them feel safe and secure, and I just don't think I was able to do that because of the emotional turmoil that I was in at the time.

"But I do feel like I am now. I'm not saying that I'm 100 percent there or getting it 100 percent right or that I ever will but I'm definitely in a stronger place."

Before her break, Lily - who has been sober for five years - firmly shot down speculation that she's suffered a relapse.

She clarified: "There will be speculation, because of the amount of time that I’m going to be taking away, that I’m going to drug rehab, and I’m not. I’ve not relapsed."