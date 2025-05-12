Lily Collins "couldn’t be more grateful" to be a mother.

Lily Collins has relished the challenges of motherhood

The 36-year-old actress and her husband, film director Charlie McDowell, announced earlier this year that they had welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate, and Lily took to Instagram on Sunday (11.05.25) to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

Alongside a photo of Lily cradling her baby girl, the brunette beauty wrote: "My first Mother’s Day. No words can describe this new journey, this new life. I love you with all of my heart Tove, with all of the parts of it that have grown deeper since the day you were born and all of those I never even knew existed. You have expanded my world, broadened my horizons, and widened my smile more than I knew was possible. And to think, it’s only the beginning. I couldn’t be more grateful or honored to be your mum… (sic)"

Lily - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post earlier this year.

The Hollywood star wrote at the time: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again… (sic)"

Prior to that, Lily revealed that she was keen to have a child one day.

The actress - who battled an eating disorder during her teenage years - actually decided to discuss her health troubles publicly because she had a long-term ambition of starting a family.

Speaking to Us Weekly back in 2017, Lily explained: "Everyone has a different form of recovery. I never had an ‘aha’ moment.

"My reason to finally start talking about [my eating disorder] was the moment I realised I wanted a family."

The actress was determined to be open and honest about her health struggles before she decided to start a family.

The 'Emily in Paris' star - who married Charlie at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado in September 2021 - explained: "I wanted kids. I didn’t want this to be something I bring into that."