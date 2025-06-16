Lily Collins thinks Charlie McDowell was "born to be a dad".

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have been married since 2021

The 36-year-old actress took to social media on Father's Day (15.06.25) to heap praise on her husband, thanking Charlie for "taking the best care" of their daughter Tove.

The brunette beauty - who announced in January that they'd welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy - wrote on Instagram: "Happy first Father’s Day @charliemcdowell. Tove is the luckiest little girl in the world to be yours. Seeing you with her is the most beautiful thing. You certainly were born to be a dad and you continue to amaze me every single day with the countless ways you protect and nurture her, make her laugh, and shower her with adoration. Thank you for taking the best care of our little T and of course big brother @redforddog. What would we do without you? We love you so so SO much… (sic)"

Lily recently revealed that she "couldn’t be more grateful" to be a mother.

The actress took to Instagram in May to celebrate her first Mother's Day.

Alongside a photo of Lily cradling her baby girl, the Emily in Paris star wrote: "My first Mother’s Day. No words can describe this new journey, this new life. I love you with all of my heart Tove, with all of the parts of it that have grown deeper since the day you were born and all of those I never even knew existed. You have expanded my world, broadened my horizons, and widened my smile more than I knew was possible. And to think, it’s only the beginning. I couldn’t be more grateful or honored to be your mum… (sic)"

Lily - who is the daughter of music star Phil Collins - announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post earlier this year.

The Hollywood star - who has been married to Charlie since 2021 - wrote at the time: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again… (sic)"