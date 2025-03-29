Linda Hogan has branded her daughter a "narcissist".

Linda Hogan has hit back at her daughter

The 65-year-old reality star had branded her family a "mess" in an emotional social video, prompting her estranged daughter Brooke Hogan to claim she had gone no contact with both Linda and her dad Hulk Hogan - whose real name is Terry Bollea - after being "verbally and mentally abused since childhood".

And now Linda has hit out at Brooke, 36, and insisted her daughter's memory is "completely skewed" and she has made up some of her claims.

She wrote on Facebook: "Seems narcissism runs deep in this family. Brooke is a narcissist just like her dad ..going out .. spewing lies to everyone and I’m supposed to defend my truth against that. I’m not about to do that… it seems to me that she doesn’t want the truth being revealed to her new hisband and his family about who she was and things in her past!

"I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she’s painting it .

"They had cell phones. She could’ve posted horrible things about me back when all of this was supposedly happening, but nothing she didn’t because nothing was happening, but when she took her dad‘s side after the divorce and wrote the wonderful Mom song, and went to all the tabloids because Terry was using her as a tool.. her memory is completely skewed about the treatment that she received growing up in our household, and you can talk to anyone.

"You can ask anybody you can ask Terry .. that none of the stuff ever happened.(sic)"

Linda claimed she had been physically hurt by Brooke when her daughter was "drunk".

She added: "It’s her angle to keep her family away from her now , revealing who she used to be after drinking a half a bottle of vodka. She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned and she wasn’t.

"She was just drunk… there’s many stories like that. I’m not gonna go on, but I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations . I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up.(sic)"

In a statement, Brooke had shared her "personal truth" as she explained how the alleged abuse had impacted her over the year.

She wrote in part on Instagram: "I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life.

"What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person. And is in no particular order when it comes to who did what. It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math. (sic)"

Brooke subsequently claimed that she's been "verbally and mentally abused since childhood".

The 'Brooke Knows Best' star - who has made a conscious effort to remain low-key in recent years - explained that the alleged abuse has "robbed [her] of any sense of self-esteem".

Brooke wrote: "I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood. Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes. This vicious pattern has robbed me of any sense of self-esteem or confidence I’ve been trained to pretend to have. (sic)"

Brooke claimed that she's been a victim of "blatant lies" and "manipulation", too.

She added: "I’ve been used as a pawn, a buffer, and been treated like I’m downright stupid too. No child or human should ever experience something like this.

"I so badly wanted to see good in them, protect, help, and start anew — just to be disrespected again and again. I longed for a normal family, but it never came to fruition."