Lindsay Lohan says her son may soon have a sibling.

The 38-year-old actor, who rose to fame in films including ‘Freaky Friday’ and ‘Mean Girls’, spoke about motherhood and the possibility of expanding her family in a new interview for Elle’s summer cover story.

“I’m like, ‘He needs a friend,’” she said of her 10-month-old son Luai, whom she shares with her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lindsay welcomed Luai in 2023 and said she is now considering having a second child.

“I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves,” she added.

Lindsay also said: “We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, ‘Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with.’”

She added: “There’s nothing like that. Also, I don’t know if it’s selfish – but I’m like, ‘I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.’”

The actress, who has three siblings herself, said she finds joy in watching her son grow and learning to balance motherhood with her career.

Lindsay and Bader, 37, tied the knot in 2022, and have largely kept their relationship private.

Since becoming a mother, Lindsay has spoken candidly about the challenges and triumphs of postpartum life.

Sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram following Luai’s birth, she wrote online: “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

In a nod to one of her most quoted film roles, she added: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom.”

During a November 2024 appearance on Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Lindsay described her new daily routine. She said: “I have this thing. Since my son was born, I take a picture of him every single morning the second he wakes up. And I like can’t miss it, so I need to be on his schedule.”

Lindsay, who recently returned to screen work, is next due to appear in a new project currently in development, although details remain under wraps.