Michael Lohan has been arrested on an assault charge.

The 64-year-old reality star - who is best known as the father of 'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay Lohan - allegedly got into a physical altercation with his estranged wife Kate Major and a 911 call was made over concerns he was "following her", the Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) confirmed to People and TMZ.

According to the office, Michael is being held on a charge of Continuous Family Violence and a $30,000 bond.

Official documents state that the exact charge is "continuous violence against the family" and revealed that Michael was taken into custody in Texas on Saturday (22.02.25).

Major told authorities that her estranged husband had "flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier" but he denied these claims just hours after the news of his arrest broke and instead accused Kate of staging a "set up".

He told TMZ: "I've shut up long enough about Kate’s physical, emotional and verbal abuse. She set me up. Originally she said I was stalking her! Really? Lol. Then, when that didn't work, she said, I pushed her over a chair which is a total lie. Not only will my kids attest to it, but I have video. I have more videos of her abuse."

Michael - who also has Michael Jr., 37, Ali, 31, and Dakota, 28, with first wife Dina Lohan as well as Ashley, 29, with Krisi Horn - was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly assaulting his wife.

At the time, it was said that he had become "verbally and physically abusive to the other party" at a residence in New York.

At the time, he insisted: "I adamantly denied that ever happened.”

