Lisa Ann Walter was nearly kicked out of Elaine Hendrix's home after a games night.

The 61-year-old actress is "best friends" with her co-star from 'The Parent Trap' and the pair used to play games on an evening but she is "extremely competitive" and received a warning from Elaine after taking it too far.

She told People: "Personally, I'm extremely competitive. I used to play with my best friend Elaine Hendrix, at her game night, and I got so bad that she told me I wouldn't be invited back unless I cooled it."

Lisa Ann starred as housekeeper Chessy in Disney 1998 remake of the Hayley Mills classic whilst Elaine played scheming golddigger Meredith Blake opposite a young Lindsay Lohan, who starred as a set of long-lost twins on a mission to reunite their parents.

In more recent years, Lisa Ann has had something of a career resurgence with her role in 'Abbott Elementary' but admitted that she was "very hurt" when creator Quinta Brunson failed to invite her to a games night of her own.

She said: "My feelings were very hurt. So if you're listening, Quinta, I need to be invited to the next one. You know I like to win. Come on!"

Meanwhile, Lisa Ann is mother to Spencer and Simon, both 24, with her former husband - whose name she has never revealed publicly - but recently admitted that she ended up "crawling back" to him for a period of time despite his infidelity because she ended up pregnant with her twins.

Speaking on 'Sherri', she explained: "I don't have a [Valentine's] this year. Remember the twins' dad? So, when we first got back together...we broke up for a little bit because I knew he was cheating, so I went away. And then we got back together because my dad died and he snatched me back up again.

"On Valentine's Day, we got together. And then, there was a stripper on his front lawn who he had also been dating at the same time.

"My shameful secret is that, I wound up, I didn't realise that I had gotten pregnant that night - with twins. And I wound up staying away for five months and then he crawled back and begged for my forgiveness so we got back together.

"But I have not celebrated Valentine's Day since. I didn't know I was gonna tell the truth here today!"