Lisa Rinna threatened to kill Harry Hamlin due to PPD

Lisa Rinna threatened to kill Harry Hamlin while battling postpartum depression.

The 61-year-old reality TV star has daughters Delilah, 26, and Amelia, 23, with her actor husband and revealed she suffered depression after both of their births, which led to violent thoughts.

Speaking on their 'Let’s Not Talk About the Husband' podcast, Lisa said: "I had horrible postpartum depression, but I didn’t know it.

"I didn’t know what it was. When you have your first baby, you don’t know. You just don’t know."

Harry, 73, shared: "You said, ‘I’m gonna kill you'. And I said, ‘You better call [your OB-GYN] right now.’ You said, ‘You better watch out. I feel like killing you.’ You said, ‘Keep the knives in the drawer.'”

Lisa replied: "I was having horrible hallucinations of killing people, and I needed to take the knives out of the house. And I also had horrible visions of driving the car into a brick wall.”

While Lisa suffered PPD after both pregnancies, she never had any violent thoughts towards the babies.

She said: "I did not have horrible visions about hurting the baby in any way, shape or form. It wasn’t about that. It was about hopelessness, darkest depression and these horrible visions, hallucinations.

"Looking back, I was completely psychotic."

However, Lisa revealed that when she sought help and was prescribed antidepressants, they "worked instantly” and “changed the game.”

Lisa and Harry tied the knot in 1997 and welcomed Delilah the following year and Amelia in 2001.