Lisa Vanderpump is expecting to become a grandmother again "very soon".

The 64-year-old realiy star's daughter Pandora - who is married to Jason Sabo - is heavily pregnant and Lisa admitted that she is ready to "run to the phone" as the due date approaches.

She told People: "I'm on baby watch right now! If the phone rings, I run if it's going to, but it is very soon.

"I was in Vegas. I spent a lot of time in Vegas. We just opened a new restaurant there and I came back. I thought it's going to be any minute. So yeah, if the phone rings, I'm gone.”

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who has been married to Ken Todd since 1982 and also has 33-year-old Max with him - is already grandmother to three-year-old Teddy through Pandora, 38.

Lisa was then asked if there will be "competition" when it comes to spoiling both of her grandchildren when the new one arrivges, and admitted there would be but also that she is "well acquanited" with Teddy now.

She said: "Well, yes, but you know what, with a new baby, I can't grab him as much as I can grab Teddy right now. Teddy's three now. So yeah, we are well acquainte."

Lisa revealed the news that her second grandchild was on the way just before Christmas last year.

She said: "She hasn't announced it yet but tonight it's pretty obvious.

"Yeah, we are expecting our second grandchild, so it's very exciting!"

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star previously reveealed that she "didn't know" what to expect upon becoming a grandparent but only wished it had happened sooner.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "He's two years and two months and it is the best thing that ever happened to me. He is just everything. I get so emotional talking about it because I loved my children so much and I didn't know how it was going to be.

"And then, he was here and I just cannot believe it didn't happen sooner because it's the best thing.